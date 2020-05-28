Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.00.

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.72. 1,441,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,625. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Farmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,020. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

