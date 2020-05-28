Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.72. 1,441,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.59. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, with a total value of C$960,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,501,000. Insiders purchased a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,736 in the last ninety days.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.