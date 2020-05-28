Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BNS opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

