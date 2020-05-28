Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRGX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 5,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

