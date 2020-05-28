Beam Trading Up 12.7% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. Beam has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $36.81 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003813 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,620,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

