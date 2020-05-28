Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.70. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 16,073,072 shares traded.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $950.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

