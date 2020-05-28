Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Review

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 10.70 $988.98 million $3.53 25.29 Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.37 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -9.79

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 41.74% 55.35% 32.01% Benefitfocus -14.46% N/A -11.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadence Design Systems and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $86.36, indicating a potential downside of 3.24%. Benefitfocus has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 140.17%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Benefitfocus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform. The company also provides digital IC design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

