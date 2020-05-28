Berenberg Bank Lowers Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) to Sell

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.25).

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down GBX 10.90 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 241.90 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 757.71 ($9.97). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

