Blackrock Capital Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.
Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
About Blackrock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
