Blackrock Capital Investment Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $244,375.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares in the company, valued at $734,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

