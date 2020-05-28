BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $552.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.77. 714,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,845 shares of company stock worth $46,894,663. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

