BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0006

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $24,375.86 and approximately $38.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003730 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000698 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,226,543 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

