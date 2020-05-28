BloombergSen Inc. Has $110.11 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,173 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 9.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $110,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $199.45. 68,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,949. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

