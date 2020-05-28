BloombergSen Inc. Has $25.05 Million Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,125 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up approximately 2.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,975,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 72.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 36,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,610. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

