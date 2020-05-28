BloombergSen Inc. Lowers Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

BloombergSen Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,410 shares during the period. Colliers International Group comprises 9.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 5.52% of Colliers International Group worth $105,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 50.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 188,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.69. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

