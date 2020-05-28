BloombergSen Inc. Purchases New Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

BloombergSen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 749,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,327,000. Progressive makes up about 4.8% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.13% of Progressive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $466,685,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 1,495,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $106,931,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $100,135,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 170,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,989. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

