BloombergSen Inc. Sells 86,997 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group accounts for 1.4% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 2.18% of Encore Capital Group worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ECPG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 27,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,152. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

