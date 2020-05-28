BloombergSen Inc. Sells 89,660 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

BloombergSen Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,660 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.29. 119,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,663. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

