Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,124. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

