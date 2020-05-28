Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

DIS stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,889,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

