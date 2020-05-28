Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.78 on Thursday, reaching $1,435.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,767. The company has a market cap of $967.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,315.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,335.23. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

