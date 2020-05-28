Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 1,701 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.04.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $152.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,725,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,442,998. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.82. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

