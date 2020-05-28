Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 542,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.