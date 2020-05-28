Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,389. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

