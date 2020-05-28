Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $280,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $6.40 on Thursday, reaching $183.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,032,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,925. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.05, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,814 shares of company stock valued at $62,648,437 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

