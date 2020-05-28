Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.90. 5,431,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,426. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

