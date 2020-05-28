Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 61.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 402,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 429.4% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

