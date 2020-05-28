Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,845 shares of company stock valued at $46,894,663 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.18. 647,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

