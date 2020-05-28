Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 216.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 637,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

