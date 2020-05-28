Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

