Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 925,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,677,944. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

