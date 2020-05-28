Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,815,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

