Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.98.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

