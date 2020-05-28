Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,629,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,871,444. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

