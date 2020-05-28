Blue Edge Capital LLC Invests $309,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Markel by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $934.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $887.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,073.27. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

