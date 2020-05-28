BMO Capital Markets Boosts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$93.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,892. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$109.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$84.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.55.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.79, for a total value of C$629,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$492,083.40. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total value of C$56,816.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$104,518.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,734.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.