Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 3.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,442,998. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.