Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Trading Down 8.7%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68, 858,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 691,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

