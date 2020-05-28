Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.06). Brink’s reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

NYSE BCO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 252,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 136.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

