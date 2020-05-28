Brokerages Expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce -$1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($6.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.05) to ($4.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $34,641. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,675. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $405.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

