Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $70.50

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 138,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

