Brokerages Set Elementis plc (LON:ELM) PT at GBX 104

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104 ($1.37).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 99 ($1.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of ELM traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 69.65 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Ralph Hewins purchased 15,034 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Dorothee Deuring acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($6,051.04). In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400.

Elementis

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

