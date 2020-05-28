Brokerages Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) PT at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,249. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

