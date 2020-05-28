Brokerages Set USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Price Target at $77.33

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. 18,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,503. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $266.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 4,599 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $387,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,814 shares of company stock worth $53,967,499 over the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $16,665,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

