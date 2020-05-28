Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Cut by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 5.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 176,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

