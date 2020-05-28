Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,142. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $764.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

