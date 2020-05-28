Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Down 15.9%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price traded down 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.75, 2,817,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,869% from the average session volume of 143,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Dawson James cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

