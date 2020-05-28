Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Trading Up 14.3%

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), approximately 26,115 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 5,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of $5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.51.

About Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

