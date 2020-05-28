Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
