Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.90.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

