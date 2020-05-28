Canaccord Genuity Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$19.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.79. 92,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,097. The firm has a market cap of $866.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.21. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$747.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$655.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.