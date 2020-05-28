Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

